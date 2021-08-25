Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 19,709 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.11% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ABEO stock remained flat at $$1.31 during trading on Wednesday. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.