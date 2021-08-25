Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $8.46 Million Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,665 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BATS:HEEM traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 50,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80.

