Michael Givoni Purchases 100,000 Shares of BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) Stock

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) insider Michael Givoni purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,800.00 ($20,571.43).

Michael Givoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BSA alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Givoni 226,025 shares of BSA stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 3rd. BSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

BSA Company Profile

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure, and BSA Advanced Property Solutions segments. The BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure segment engages in the delivery of bundled services over fixed line multi-technology networks; and installation of subscription television and smart meters to the telecommunications, subscription television and utility industries.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.