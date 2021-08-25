Membership Collective Group (MCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MCG opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

MCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

