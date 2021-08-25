Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $142.00 at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Amundi acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

