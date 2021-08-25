Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $142.00 at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.
MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.17.
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Amundi acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
