Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.65-5.75 EPS.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

