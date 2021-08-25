MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDU stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

