Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $805.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $812.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $733.14. The company has a market cap of $338.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

