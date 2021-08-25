Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $551,000 Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth $126,659,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

