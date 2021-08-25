Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.85 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.52. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.