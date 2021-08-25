Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.36% of TCG BDC worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TCG BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.09. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

