Mayo Schmidt Acquires 202 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Mayo Schmidt acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$74.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,022.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 392 shares in the company, valued at C$29,153.04.

Mayo Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Mayo Schmidt acquired 190 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$79.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,143.00.

NTR stock opened at C$76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.33. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$47.72 and a twelve month high of C$80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 85.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.79.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

