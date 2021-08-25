Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its target price cut by TD Securities to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.50.

Shares of TSE:MAXR opened at C$38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 335.00. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of C$27.45 and a 52-week high of C$74.44.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

