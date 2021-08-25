Mattern Capital Management LLC Takes $902,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $231.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

