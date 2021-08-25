Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 480,759 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $20.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTLS. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

