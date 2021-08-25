Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $284.92

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.92 and last traded at $284.37, with a volume of 937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.00.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 195.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

