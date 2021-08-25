Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 93.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,545 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,097. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.