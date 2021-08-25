Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.98

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 12462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAKSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

