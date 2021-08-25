Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.