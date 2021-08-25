Mark Starkey Acquires 20,000 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Mark Starkey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boxlight stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boxlight Co. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%.

BOXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter valued at $444,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Boxlight during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 28.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.