Mark S. Colby Sells 1,512 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $211,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark S. Colby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.06, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.95. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

