Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce sales of $7.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $38.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.54 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 273,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,877. The firm has a market cap of $442.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

