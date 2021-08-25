Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have low oil price breakeven costs and need just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Besides, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025. However, Marathon's decision to temporarily suspend share repurchase program has dampened investors’ confidence. One also need to factor the pressure on Marathon's top line that has consistently declined over the past 3 years. These factors, plus the company's high oil exposure, account for the conservative stance on Marathon at the moment.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,163 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

