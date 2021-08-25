ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Truist

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

NYSE MAN traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,882. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

