Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 208 ($2.72).

Several brokerages have commented on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LON EMG traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 215.50 ($2.82). 3,071,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,030. The stock has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 220.20 ($2.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

