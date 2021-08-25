Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.