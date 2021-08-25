Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$11.25 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$11.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.90.

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 30,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

