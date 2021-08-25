Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Purchases 37,800 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth $112,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

