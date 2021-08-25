Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.04

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.04 and last traded at $84.01, with a volume of 20842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LZAGY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

