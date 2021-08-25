Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $933,881.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,403,422 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.