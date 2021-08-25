Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $49.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.77 million.Limoneira also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.230 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

LMNR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.03. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

