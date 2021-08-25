Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) versus REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Head-To-Head Review

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for REV Group and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

REV Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.23%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.73%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than REV Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REV Group and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.28 billion 0.45 -$30.50 million $0.06 265.50 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REV Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 0.28% 9.96% 3.64% Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01%

Summary

REV Group beats Lightning eMotors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products. The Commercial segment involves in transit and shuttle buses, type A school buses, mobility vans, sweepers, and terminal trucks. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

