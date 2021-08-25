LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LFST opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. FMR LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,575,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

