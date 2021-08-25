Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.