Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LICY stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.89.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
