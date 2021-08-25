Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 13,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,408,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $572.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
