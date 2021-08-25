Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 13,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,408,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $572.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

