Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 1st (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LHAA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LHAA opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,845,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,950,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,925,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

