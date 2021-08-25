Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $162,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $45,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 689,358 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $927,900. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

