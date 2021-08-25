Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 97.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 448.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 253,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 304.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

