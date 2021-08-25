Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $37.85

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.85, but opened at $39.70. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 4,095 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

