Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 54,712 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,712 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 37.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $193.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.