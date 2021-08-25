Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 7,987 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

