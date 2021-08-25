Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.17 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMII. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $99,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $195,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMII opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

