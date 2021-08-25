Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 152,000 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE DIDI opened at 8.70 on Wednesday. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.