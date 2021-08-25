Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 784 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $849,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $7,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

