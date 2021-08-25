Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 130,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.