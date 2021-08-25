Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.