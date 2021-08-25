Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.43. 5,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,801. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

