Lake Point Wealth Management Invests $82,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.83. 99,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,355. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

