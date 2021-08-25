Lake Point Wealth Management Invests $59,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

ADS stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,011. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

