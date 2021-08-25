Lake Point Wealth Management Invests $145,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. 5,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,859. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

